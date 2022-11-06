Cirque du Soleil on ice coming to New Zealand for first time

Source: 1News

World-famous circus company Cirque du Soleil has announced it will be returning to Aotearoa next year to debut its acrobatic performance on ice.

Cirque du Soleil's Crystal show.

Cirque du Soleil's Crystal show. (Source: Matt Beard/Cirque du Soleil)

Crystal, a "one-of-a-kind production", will feature seven circus acts - all performed on ice - as well as extreme skating and figure skating.

The tour will commence at Christchurch's Horncastle Arena in June and finish at Auckland's Spark Arena in July.

Crystal artistic director Robert Tannion said the show is full of "firsts" for the company.

"It has really helped shift our perspective on the interesting ways that the circus arts continue to evolve," Tannion said.

Cirque du Soleil's Crystal show.

Cirque du Soleil's Crystal show. (Source: Matt Beard/Cirque du Soleil)

"The performance itself is all about perspective – how we see ourselves is a direct reflection of how we see the world. It’s a magical story that springs to life on the ice and we can’t wait to bring it to New Zealand in 2023."

The all-ages show was created in 2017 and has since toured in more than 115 cities in 12 different countries.

General tickets will be available from Wednesday 26 November.

New ZealandEntertainmentArts and Culture

Popular Stories

1

Northland Lotto player wins $1 million

2

England survive Canada scare to make World Cup final

3

Black Ferns to play England in RWC final after cliffhanger finish

4

Cirque du Soleil on ice coming to New Zealand for first time

5

Smith turns back the clock for ABs in big win over Wales

Latest Stories

Twitter launches $8 monthly subscription with blue checkmark

Iran Revolutionary Guard launches rocket amid more protests

Review: When the Cows Come Home might be the most Kiwi film ever

One person dies after truck, ute crash in Otago

Police investigating after man allegedly shot by neighbour

Related Stories

Moving elephant, whale a challenge amid Canterbury Museum revamp

Creative NZ accused of 'cancelling' Shakespeare in funding cut

Thou art 'boring': Is Shakespeare relevant to NZ in 2022?

Portrait of Angelina Jolie covered in bees wins award