Professional firefighters union cancel Monday strike

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) has decided to withdraw from strike action on Monday, 7 November, following a movement in negotiations.

Fire fighters in Dunedin hold signs as they strike. (Source: 1News)

The NZPFU had initially planned to strike four times over ten days, starting yesterday and ending on November 4. Professional firefighters would walk off the job from 11 am to 12 pm.

This comes as professional firefighters across the country call for better pay and working conditions.

The union said that the decision to cancel Monday’s strike came after FENZ and other decision-makers agreed to a meeting next Wednesday, 9 November.

“The parties have agreed to meet for bargaining on Wednesday 9 November 2022 with the appropriate attendees and decision-makers including FENZ CEO Kerry Gregory and others that are assisting the parties or advising Government,” National Secretary Wattie Watson.

“As a result, the National Committee has determined to withdraw Monday’s one-hour stoppage that was to occur from 11am.”

While Monday’s upcoming strike has been waved off, further action is still scheduled for Friday, 11 November and Monday, 14 November.

A strike planned for yesterday was also abandoned after a breakthrough in negotiations.