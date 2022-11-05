Professional firefighters union cancel Monday strike

Source: 1News

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) has decided to withdraw from strike action on Monday, 7 November, following a movement in negotiations.

Fire fighters in Dunedin hold signs as they strike.

Fire fighters in Dunedin hold signs as they strike. (Source: 1News)

The NZPFU had initially planned to strike four times over ten days, starting yesterday and ending on November 4. Professional firefighters would walk off the job from 11 am to 12 pm.

This comes as professional firefighters across the country call for better pay and working conditions.

The union said that the decision to cancel Monday’s strike came after FENZ and other decision-makers agreed to a meeting next Wednesday, 9 November.

“The parties have agreed to meet for bargaining on Wednesday 9 November 2022 with the appropriate attendees and decision-makers including FENZ CEO Kerry Gregory and others that are assisting the parties or advising Government,” National Secretary Wattie Watson.

Read More

“As a result, the National Committee has determined to withdraw Monday’s one-hour stoppage that was to occur from 11am.”

While Monday’s upcoming strike has been waved off, further action is still scheduled for Friday, 11 November and Monday, 14 November.

A strike planned for yesterday was also abandoned after a breakthrough in negotiations.

New ZealandEmployment

Popular Stories

1

Missing Rolleston woman found dead, police say

2

McKenzie masterclass sees All Blacks XV open tour with big win

3

Russian soldiers reportedly moving into Kherson homes

4

Man seriously injured after South Auckland shooting

5

Concerns for welfare of missing Rolleston woman

Latest Stories

Professional firefighters union cancel Monday strike

One hospitalised after incident in West Auckland

US ex-cop guilty of murder, 8-year-old son slept on freezing concrete

Italy's new far-right govt closes ports to migrant rescue ships

Man seriously injured after South Auckland shooting

Related Stories

Auckland mall holds first job fair as 40 stores seek staff

Countdown workers get 12% pay rise, union 'excited'

High demand for workers sees employees bargaining more perks