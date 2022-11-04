Multimillion-dollar Gisborne skate park to host nationals

A brand new multimillion-dollar skate park in Gisborne isn't just impressing the locals – it's also been chosen to host this weekend's skateboarding nationals.

It'll be the city's first time hosting the event, which has up to $7000 in cash prizes up for grabs and a chance for skaters to represent Aotearoa at the next Olympics.

Organisers are thrilled with the entrants so far as skaters from the Olympic skate team have been based in Gisborne over the week.

Tairāwhiti Adventure trustee Haimona Ngata said he was stoked to see the best skaters in town.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is a showcase, not only of this new skate park but of the new Olympic sport of skateboarding, and we have some pretty solid talent attending," he said.

"Locals are going to be stoked, the community are going to be stoked, and it's only going to be good for the whole region."

Ngata said the sport is all about "encouraging everyone to come out and give it a go".

Industry heavyweights say its elevation to Olympic status has helped change its image.

Olympic team coach and pro skater Simon Thorp said the public perception of skateboarding is a lot more positive than what it used to be.

"These guys are going from your average skateboarder to an athlete, basically," he said.

The competition format has been tweaked to replicate the Olympic format – something local riders are embracing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Street and bowl skater Nixen Osborne said he was born to skate.

"I just love it so much. Once you find that thing you're good at, it easily becomes a huge passion," he said.

"It's just nice that we finally get some recognition and recognition of the everyday person."

All eyes are now on today and Saturday, with hopes the competition will spark success for some future gold medallists.