A fatal two-vehicle crash near Kerikeri has blocked both lanes on State Highway 10.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said an occupant of one vehicle has died, while another person has serious injuries.

FINAL UPDATE 7:00PM#SH10 remains closed between Waimate N Rd and Kerikeri Rd. We are signing off for the night, for further updates overnight, please check our website Traffic Map here: https://t.co/RBVTTvvq2f. ^MF https://t.co/sa9uEtqlNC — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 3, 2022

Motorists are being advised to expect significant delays and avoid SH10 if possible.