Kiwis getting scam email claiming explicit material found on computer

Source: 1News

A scam email is circulating which references the police and "other justice sector partners" and says they have found illegal explicit material on the recipient's computer.

Computer (generic).

Computer (generic). (Source: istock.com)

It demands a response within 48 hours, threatening arrest otherwise.

Police are urging those who receive the scam email not to respond under any circumstances.

It said it had received several reports of the scam and inquiries are underway.

Those who receive this scam email are being urged to contact police.

Those who receive this scam email are being urged to contact police. (Source: NZ Police)

Police say they would never contact people out of the blue and ask for passwords, credit cards or bank details.

"Police recommend taking a cautious approach to unsolicited emails. Trust your gut instinct - if it doesn't feel right, it probably isn't."

Anyone receiving an email of this description is asked to forward it directly to the Police Cybercrime Team - cybercrime@police.govt.nz.

Information around scams in circulation can be found on the Consumer Protection NZ website.

New ZealandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Woman, 18, charged with murder after death of 2-year-old girl

2

Cure Kids weigh in after Starship rejects $570k donation

3

Student who died in Christchurch 'was always happy', family say

4

Julie Powell, food writer of Julie & Julia, dies at 49

5

Last blood moon until 2025 to grace the skies next Tuesday

Latest Stories

Kiwis getting scam email claiming explicit material found on computer

Cure Kids weigh in after Starship rejects $570k donation

'Significant' rainfall continues to batter sodden West Coast

Body pulled from Lake Rotorua

Lydia Ko splits with coach due to logistical reasons

Related Stories

Murder charge laid after three-month-old baby dies

Police investigating after Hamilton person injured by firearm

Student who died in Christchurch 'was always happy', family say

Man whose body was found in Whangārei home named