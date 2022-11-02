Impacts of staff shortages in NZ 'absolutely gutting' - Fullers boss

The impacts of staff shortages on Kiwi businesses are "absolutely gutting", according to Fullers 360 chief executive Mike Horne.

It comes as new unemployment figures are due out today, with New Zealand's labour market continuing to remain tight.

The country's unemployment rate was near a record low at 3.3% in the June 2022 quarter.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Horne said Fullers is operating with around 75% of it's normal staffing numbers, meaning some services have had to be suspended.

For Auckland to Coromandel Fullers route has been suspended for the time being.

Horne said ferry trips to the Coromandel require a whole extra boat and crew and it's the longest trip they offer.

"We build destinations in terms of what we do over time and the Coromandel is a key one.

"The fact that we have put all that time and effort into the economy down there and then can't deliver is gutting for us and it's gutting for the community down there as well."

He says this means the company has to take a "pragmatic" approach to which routes it runs and at what time.

"It's difficult, in saying that we've been in this situation for the last two years and we've been working really really hard in terms of retaining staff, growing staff, training staff but you know the shortage in New Zealand at the moment is pretty acute for us and the maritime industry."

"Every route that we do has been impacted in someway or another."

Horne says more staff and an element of "recognition" from the Government would help to combat the industry's labour shortages.

"What we really need is immigration is one piece, we need more people in the country but more importantly what we need is a real recognition around training and skills.

"Also, probably recognition from Government that maritime workforces need to sit alongside the bus workforce in terms of what needs to happen, but it's not just about wages it's really about that whole value proposition we wrap around it."