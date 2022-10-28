Training programmes extended amid expected unemployment boom

Unemployment is expected to rise from June next year and the Government is preparing for the impact, announcing today that programmes encouraging employers to take on trainees will continue.

Father of eight Henry Ah Wong has been out of work for more than 20 years. But next month he’ll start his first apprenticeship in carpentry.

“I needed to do something, and this was it,” he said.

A future, he said, that was needed if he was to support his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After being with them every day, now they're wondering, ‘Where are you going, dad?’ I’m going to work.”

It's hoped more like him will follow after the Government today announced it will extend support for people who need skills and aren't on a benefit.

Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni says the treasury expects unemployment to rise from June.

“We're not alone. Internationally, that’s something that’s anticipated,” she said.

“So we need to prepare ourselves so we have the systems in place to support people into the work that's available.”

Programmes like Flexi-Wage, which subsidises employers to hire trainees, will continue in exchange for a guarantee they'll keep the job once training is finished.

More than 5000 people not on social welfare have accessed it so far, Sepuloni said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a range of people. Some may not be eligible for the benefit because they're in a relationship, and some people may be sole parents.

“They may have assets or whatever else that may prevent them from accessing the full extent of the welfare system but they want support to get into employment.”

But the opposition says the Government's got its priorities wrong.

National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson, Louise Upston, said the first focus should be getting those on welfare into work.

“Unfortunately, we've seen benefit dependency absolutely soar under Labour – 50,000 more than there was five years ago,” she said.

Statistically, unemployment is much higher for those between the ages of 15 to 24. More than 12% are without jobs and are not receiving any form of training or education.

The spokesperson for health and social service provider The Fono, Frank Koloi, said providing a few years of training early can make all the difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we invest two to three years in these young people, they'll be much better off – not just today but in the future.”

That investment has already paid off for 19-year-old trainee Lopu Kaisala.

“In the next five years, I’ll be like running my own business as a small carpenter that came from a struggling family.”