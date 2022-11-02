Good as Gold: Couple's tireless devotion to rugby in Wairarapa

This week's ASB Good as Gold winners come from the rugby fields of Masterton.

Daryl and Ang Hansen, better known as Mr and Mrs Blue, have been an integral part of club and provincial rugby in the Wairarapa, with 18 years of voluntary dedication and endless support to the sport and all the people involved in it.

No matter how big, small or short notice, Mr and Mrs Blue are there to get it done with love and care.

You can nominate someone deserving for ASB Good as Gold through this link.

It's for always being so willing, giving and legendary that ASB is gifting them $10,000 to put themselves first for once.

Watch the video above to see what Daryl and Ang Hansen do for the Wairarapa rugby community.