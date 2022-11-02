Good as Gold: Couple's tireless devotion to rugby in Wairarapa

Source: 1News

This week's ASB Good as Gold winners come from the rugby fields of Masterton.

Daryl and Ang Hansen, better known as Mr and Mrs Blue, have been an integral part of club and provincial rugby in the Wairarapa, with 18 years of voluntary dedication and endless support to the sport and all the people involved in it.

No matter how big, small or short notice, Mr and Mrs Blue are there to get it done with love and care.

You can nominate someone deserving for ASB Good as Gold through this link.

It's for always being so willing, giving and legendary that ASB is gifting them $10,000 to put themselves first for once.

Watch the video above to see what Daryl and Ang Hansen do for the Wairarapa rugby community.

New ZealandWellington

Popular Stories

1

Cure Kids CEO weighs in after Starship rejects $570k donation

2

New rules on the way for buy now pay later schemes - Govt

3

Starship Foundation fronts amid backlash over $570k rejected donation

4

Student who died in Christchurch 'was always happy', family say

5

Woman, 18, charged with murder after death of 2-year-old girl

Latest Stories

Contaminant shuts Auckland treatment plant after $2m upgrade

Investigation into Auckland woman fundraising for Russian soldiers

Unilever four-day work week extended after successful trial

'The best player we’ve ever had' - Sodhi defends Williamson

Unemployment rate holds steady at 3.3% - Stats NZ

Related Stories

Changing housing market spooks some potential vendors

Wellington rail protesters will halt action in order to meet Wood

Six60 confident rescheduled Wellington concert will go ahead

Mass murderer Raymond Ratima denied parole again