Five lions have escaped their enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney.

Four lions have reportedly escaped from their enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo. (Source: istock.com)

In a statement, the zoo said the lions were located outside their enclosure and everyone on site were moved to safe zones.

The lions are now back in their exhibit where they are being closely monitored.

The zoo said there were no injuries to guests or staff and the zoo would open as normal today.

#LIVE: There are unconfirmed reports lions have escaped their enclosure at Sydney's Tarongo Zoo. #9News https://t.co/11kRTAQ9wl — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) November 1, 2022

Helicopter footage shows the NSW Police on zoo property, talking to employees at the scene.