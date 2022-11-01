2 teen boys arrested after string of burglaries across Waikato

Two teenage boys are among three people who have been arrested following a string of burglaries and ram-raids across commercial premises in Thames, Hamilton and Tamahere last week.

Police last Tuesday said they were notified of a ram-raid at Westfield Mall in Chartwell, Hamilton at 1.20am, where a Subaru was allegedly used to break open the mall's doors.

At 3.55am, a Nissan Tiida was used to smash the front door of a petrol station on Naylor St in Hamilton.

Police said upon arrival, they discovered two cafes on Cambridge Rd had also been broken into.

Police also received reports of a burglary on Devine Rd, Tamahere.

Later in the night, at 2am, a cafe in Thames was burgled and a car was stolen from the address.

"The offenders then allegedly drove the vehicle to a Cochrane St premises where they gained entry," police said at the time.

"Shortly after that, the same vehicle was allegedly involved in a third burglary at a Pollen St premises where a golf club was used to smash a window."

Two 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man have since been charged after police carried out searches across four homes in Hamilton and Tamahere.

"Police believe those that have been arrested, and their co-offenders, are responsible for a large proportion of recent incidents across the city and rural Waikato", Acting Detective Inspector Matt Cranshaw said today in a statement.

One of the 17-year-old boys was charged with six burglaries and four vehicle-related offences, while the other was charged with four burglaries and two vehicle-related offences.

The 19-year-old was charged with four burglaries and two vehicle-related offences.

The two teenage boys are expected to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court tomorrow.

The 19-year-old will next appear in Hamilton District Court on November 15, 2022.

"Staff are working with urgency to hold offenders involved in this activity accountable and identify co-offenders connected to previous incidents," Cranshaw said.

"We know these incidents are extremely stressful for these business owners and the wider community," he said.

Anyone with information has been urged to call 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.