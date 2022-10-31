New Zealand Olympian Shane Reed dies, aged 49

Source: 1News

New Zealand Olympian Shane Reed has died from brain cancer at age 49.

New Zealand Olympian Shane Reed has died at age 49.

New Zealand Olympian Shane Reed has died at age 49. (Source: Supplied)

Reed represented Aotearoa at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and has claimed several World Cup medals and three World Aquathlon titles throughout his career.

World Triathlon said in a statement: "Shane, a quiet achiever, has had multiple sporting achievements to his name over the years."

The news of Reed's passing has "shattered" the Triathlon and Multisport community, World Triathlon said.

”World Triathlon offers condolences and support to Shane’s family, friends and teammates and would like to pay tribute to Shane Reed with this video, honouring the exceptional athlete, friend and role model that he will be remembered as.”

New ZealandOlympics

Popular Stories

1

New Zealand Olympian Shane Reed dies, aged 49

2

Police search for vehicle, after body found in Whangārei house

3

Construction giants tackle 'unsustainable' industry problems

4

Watch: Marine researcher almost dives into tiger shark’s mouth

5

All Blacks have lost their 'armour' - Japan coach Jamie Joseph

Latest Stories

Auckland CBD dairy ram-raided for third time this year

Arsenal moves back to the top after 5-0 rout of Forest

New Zealand Olympian Shane Reed dies, aged 49

At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

Brazil’s polarising Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters

Related Stories

Watch: A look at strict Winter Olympics security in Beijing

NZ's greatest Olympian Lisa Carrington honoured with damehood

2021 in review: Moments that made us proud to be Kiwis

China warns of 'politicising sports' after O'Connor's comment