New Zealand Olympian Shane Reed dies, aged 49

New Zealand Olympian Shane Reed has died from brain cancer at age 49.

New Zealand Olympian Shane Reed has died at age 49. (Source: Supplied)

Reed represented Aotearoa at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and has claimed several World Cup medals and three World Aquathlon titles throughout his career.

Remembering Shane Reed 🇳🇿. World Triathlon would like to express its deepest sadness for the loss of NZL Olympian Shane Reed and would like to pay tribute, honouring the exceptional role model that he will be remembered as. @TriathlonNZ @TheNZTeam https://t.co/9uqmt6Ten6 — World Triathlon (@worldtriathlon) October 30, 2022

World Triathlon said in a statement: "Shane, a quiet achiever, has had multiple sporting achievements to his name over the years."

ADVERTISEMENT

The news of Reed's passing has "shattered" the Triathlon and Multisport community, World Triathlon said.

”World Triathlon offers condolences and support to Shane’s family, friends and teammates and would like to pay tribute to Shane Reed with this video, honouring the exceptional athlete, friend and role model that he will be remembered as.”