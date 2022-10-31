New Zealand Olympian Shane Reed dies, aged 49

New Zealand Olympian Shane Reed has died from brain cancer at age 49.
Reed represented Aotearoa at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and has claimed several World Cup medals and three World Aquathlon titles throughout his career.
World Triathlon said in a statement: "Shane, a quiet achiever, has had multiple sporting achievements to his name over the years."
The news of Reed's passing has "shattered" the Triathlon and Multisport community, World Triathlon said.
”World Triathlon offers condolences and support to Shane’s family, friends and teammates and would like to pay tribute to Shane Reed with this video, honouring the exceptional athlete, friend and role model that he will be remembered as.”