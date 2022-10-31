London woman who decapitated church friend gets 34 years in jail

A London woman will spend at least 34 years behind bars for killing and decapitating a friend for her inheritance.

Jemma Mitchell, 38, will serve the sentence for killing Mee Kuen Chong, 67, in June last year.

"I am driven to the conclusion that you are extremely devious," Judge Richard Marks KC said in comments reported by the Guardian.

"There is the chilling aspect of what you did to and with her body after you killed her."

The court earlier heard the pair became friends through a church group, with Mitchell becoming a "spiritual healer" for Chong. Chong had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and suffered from poor mental health.

Chong had offered to invest money for renovations, but later changed her mind, telling Mitchell she should sell the house and enjoy the money.

The house, which had been in Mitchell's family for generations, had been in poor condition but was worth millions.

CCTV footage showed Mitchell taking a large blue suitcase to Chong's home, which the prosecution said contained a murder kit.

Mitchell took the victim's body to Devon, over 300km away, and dumped her headless body. It was found by holiday makers.

Her skull was found in undergrowth shortly afterwards.

"You have shown absolutely no remorse and it appears you are in complete denial as to what you did, notwithstanding what in my judgement amounted to overwhelming evidence against you," the judge said.

"The enormity of your crime is profoundly shocking, even more so given your apparent religious devotion and the fact Deborah Chong was a good friend to you and had shown you great kindness."

Chong's family watched the verdict being handed down last week via video link.

"We still do not understand how she died. Did she suffer? This mystery will haunt me forever," sister Amy said.