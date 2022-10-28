London woman killed, decapitated friend for inheritance

A London woman has been found guilty of killing and decapitating a friend in a bid to claim her estate.

Jemma Mitchell, 38, killed Mee Kuen Chong at the 67-year-old's northwest London home in June last year, before putting her body in a suitcase and driving 320km to Devon to dump it.

Her headless remains were found by holidaymakers, the BBC reports.

Mitchell forged a will as she wanted money to pay for renovations.

A court heard the pair became friends through a church group, with Mitchell becoming a "spiritual healer" for Chong. Chong had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and suffered from poor mental health.

Chong had offered to invest money for renovations, but later changed her mind, telling Mitchell she should sell the house and enjoy the money.

The house, which had been in Mitchell's family for generations, had been in poor condition but was worth millions.

CCTV footage shows Mitchell taking a large blue suitcase to Chong's home, which the prosecution said contained a murder kit.

She came out five hours later with the suitcase and another bag - with experts saying the way she moved it indicated there was something heavy in it.

Fifteen days later she drove more than 300km to Salcombe. Chong's body was found in woods the next day, and her skull in undergrowth shortly afterwards.

Mitchell denied killing Chong but a jury found her guilty after eight hours of deliberations.