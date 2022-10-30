Van Gisbergen's dominance continues in the Gold Coast

Shane van Gisbergen's machine-like dominance on the Gold Coast has continued as the newly crowned Supercars champion secured pole position for the final 250km race.

Shane van Gisbergen. (Source: Photosport)

The 33-year-old showed no signs of a championship hangover on Sunday after registering back-to-back titles a day earlier, going fastest in first qualifying then in the top ten shootout.

He will start front of the grid for the seventh time this year and 45th time of his career after gapping Shell V-Power's Will Davison by three tenths of a second.

If anyone thought van Gisbergen would take his foot off the pedal even slightly they were proved wrong as he set the fastest lap all weekend in qualifying one before almost matching the exact pace in the shootout.

Davison looked set to best the champion elect as the second last out, but 2022's most dominant driver secured another front row start and a shot at dual Gold Coast crowns.

Regular rivals Cam Waters and Chaz Mostert start on the second row with Scott Pye rounding out the top five.

Sunday's 250km race begins at 2.15pm (AEST). (5.15pm NZT).

Shootout results:

1. Shane van Gisbergen (Holden) 1:10.313

2. Will Davison (Ford) +0.323

3. Cam Waters (Ford) +0.406

4. Chaz Mostert (Holden) +0.422

5. Scott Pye (Holden) +0.598

6. Brodie Kostecki (Holden) +0.636

7. David Reynolds (Ford) +0.717

8. Thomas Randle (Ford) +0.910

9. James Golding (Holden) +1.199

10. Anton De Pasquale (Ford) +1.209