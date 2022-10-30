The Kiwi drag queen making a splash in Taiwan

By Cushla Norman, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

From Dunedin to the clubs and catwalks of Taipei, in a few short years, Nick van Halderen has made a splash as drag queen “Taipei Popcorn.”

The New Zealander visited Taiwan as a backpacker in 2017 and five years on they’re one of the most popular drag queens on the island.

They said liberal Taiwan was the “perfect place” for their creation to come to life.

“This energy that had been restrained inside me, kind of unfurled like a popcorn and I felt this need to try all these different looks and costumes and personalities,” said Popcorn.

Taiwan has a thriving drag scene with about 100 queens in the capital alone. Popcorn is in hot demand with performances most weekends and photo shoots. Their signature makeup look of colourful contours takes two and a half hours to create.

Read More

“It's a little bit inspired by botched plastic surgery. I just like that idea, the fine line between beauty and disgust or repulsion and attraction. So there's something beautiful in it but also something off-putting,” said Popcorn.

Popcorn has seen rainbow rights evolve in Taiwan. In 2017, Taiwan’s top court ruled in favour of same-sex marriage, paving the way for it to be passed into law but there were setbacks with a referendum in 2018 rejecting legalisation. But that didn’t stop Parliament from bringing in changes required by the court ruling and approving same-sex marriage law in 2019, a first in Asia. On the day the law passed, Popcorn married their partner, Henry. “That was an incredible time, one of the most special times in my life,” said Popcorn.

Nick van Halderen, aka, Taipei Popcorn.

Nick van Halderen, aka, Taipei Popcorn. (Source: 1News)

Taiwan is proud of its liberal credential and displays it as a point of difference from China, which claims the self-ruled island and is pushing for unification.

Activist and writer Brian Hioe said there’s been an embrace of difference in Taiwan.

“There's the embrace of progressive values in the hope that this distinguishes Taiwan from China, that this shows how Taiwan and China are different, are not the same polity,” said Mr Hioe.

On Saturday about 120,000 people marched through Taipei to celebrate diversity in Asia’s biggest Pride march.

Popcorn walked in the parade with the rights group, Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights, which won the court case to allow same-sex marriage to pass.

"This is a hub, all the gays are here. They come from all around Asia and escape. It's like a kind of magnet," said Popcorn.

Cushla’s trip to Taiwan received funding from the Asia New Zealand Foundation.

New ZealandWorldAsiaSocial Issues

Popular Stories

1

All Blacks have lost their 'armour' - Japan coach Jamie Joseph

2

Only one wealthy foreigner applied under new investment visa

3

Heavy rain to continue across upper North Island

4

5.3 magnitude quake reported in top of South Island

5

Police search for vehicle, after body found in Whangārei house

Latest Stories

Canada win 'battle of the border' to book RWC semi-final vs England

Black Ferns and France ready for 'dream' matchup in RWC semi-final

The Kiwi drag queen making a splash in Taiwan

Breakers move to top of NBL ladder after 32-point win over Tasmania

French buyout sees Central Otago vineyard to go fully organic

Related Stories

Death toll rises to 151 after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea

Twitter users test misinformation rules as Musk takes over

At least 42 dead in floods, landslides in south Philippines

Former members warn of abuse at 'sacred sexuality' courses