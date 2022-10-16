Mixed reaction in Taiwan ahead of Xi Jinping's third term

Taiwanese locals are divided over Xi Jinping's expected third term in power ahead of China's 20th party congress where the leader is likely to extend his rule.

China-Taiwan relations remain tense with Beijing claiming the island democracy as its own territory, but Taiwan governs independently, having its own democratic government, flag and army.

It currently lacks international recognition, however, due to China's insistence other nations cannot maintain diplomatic ties with both China and Taiwan

Some locals believe Xi's re-selection is good for Taiwan - they think that as long as he remains in power, China's actions are more predictable.

ADVERTISEMENT

High school student Andy Chang says that under a different leader, there would be greater uncertainty over whether Beijing will move on Taiwan.

"We already know him for the past two terms so if it's another one, you don't know if China will take Taiwan or not, but if it's Xi Jinping, a third term, we understand him."

But amid escalating aggression from the mainland, other locals believe an attack is possible.

One resident says many of her friends have already left Taiwan for New Zealand over fears of a Chinese invasion.

Taxi driver Ahlin Chiu says Taiwan could become "the next Hong Kong" following China's quashing of dissenting voices in Hong Kong.

"Hong Kong is a good example. They keep saying it's one country, two systems, but basically it's one country, one system."

The 'one country, two systems policy' refers to an agreement between China and Hong Kong that maintains the region is part of China but retains its own economic and political systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Independent human rights experts have accused China of breaching this rule in the wake of its controversial national security law designed to crack down on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Xi's third term will cement him as China’s most powerful leader since communist party founder Mao Zedong, who ruled for nearly 30 years.

President Xi, who is 69, has already served two five-year terms and could now potentially rule for life.

He’s paved his way toward re-selection by not naming a successor, purging potential rivals through an anti-corruption drive and scrapping the two-term presidential limit.

Cushla Norman’s trip to Taiwan has been funded by the Asia New Zealand Foundation.