Six60 confident rescheduled Wellington concert will go ahead

Kiwi band Six60 is confident tonight's Wellington concert will go ahead after high winds forced them to reschedule last night's show.

Six60 is playing six stadium shows across New Zealand in March 2022. (Source: Getty)

In a social media post today, Six60 said the forecast for tonight is "looking clear".

"Stoked to be able to bring you this show, can't wait to see you tonight," they wrote.

The musicians are now scheduled to go on stage at 8pm after public pressure to start earlier.

The band announced yesterday they would be postponing Saturday's gig to tonight due to "dangerously high wind gusts".

Tickets to last night's show are still valid for tonight, the band said. Refunds are also available via Ticketek if people couldn't make the new date.

Meanwhile, MetLink has advised there are reduced public transport options for concertgoers going to and from the show and said people should look for alternative travel plans.

"Metlink had put in a range of extra services and extra capacity for yesterday's concert but is unable to do so for the hastily rescheduled performance."

It said Sunday timetables finish earlier than other days, meaning concertgoers may not be able to access public transport after the show.