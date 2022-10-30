Mixed reaction as cruise ships return to Milford Sound

Source: Q and A

The tourists, including cruise ships, are back in the Milford Sound.

While tourism operators are welcoming their return to the region, others are slightly worried about how they'll cope with the influx.

Locals told Q+A's Whena Owen that since the Australian school holidays began, numbers have shot up.

"They're coming back in big numbers, it's really good to see. Buses are full, there's lots of people milling around, it's great to hear different accents around the restaurant. It's been a long time since we've heard that, so it's exciting times."

But while bigger spending tourists have returned, backpackers, freedom campers and those on working visas have yet to arrive, meaning businesses are struggling to find staff and locals are often working multiple jobs to keep things going.

Milford Opportunities hopes to spread out tourism numbers more evenly by introducing permits for international tourists, schemes like a hop on, hop off, Park and Ride, and cycle trails.

Feasibility work for all the plans is underway, but not expected back until mid-2024.

Local tourism operator Steve Norris says the government needs to move fast: "Already the numbers are coming back, so if they're going to make decisions they've got to be made pretty smartly, or the horse will have bolted."

New ZealandTravelWest Coast

Popular Stories

1

All Blacks have lost their 'armour' - Japan coach Jamie Joseph

2

Cane and Coles ruled out of All Blacks Northern tour with injuries

3

5.3 magnitude quake reported in top of South Island

4

Kiri Allan reveals how alcohol laws will change

5

Heavy rain to continue across upper North Island

Latest Stories

Only one wealthy foreigner applied under new investment visa

England advance to semi-final of RWC after beating Australia

Van Gisbergen's dominance continues in the Gold Coast

Heavy rain to continue across upper North Island

One dead, seven seriously injured in Napier crash

Related Stories

Air NZ staffer praised for response to in-flight medical event

Gloriavale man who abused young child can now be named

Online shopping boom ignites wildlife trade

Covid transmission from cruise ship can be mitigated - modeller