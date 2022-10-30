Date of upcoming Fiji election announced

Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe 'Frank' Bainimarama has announced the country will head to the polls on 14 December.

A soldier stands guard outside the President’s residence in Fiji. (Source: 1News)

He visited President Wiliame Katonivere this morning and advised on the dissolution of Parliament as of today.

The Prime Minister's Fiji First Party will go head to head with the People's Alliance headed by the country's first coup leader from 1987, Sitiveni Rabuka.

Former military commander Bainimarama seized power in a military coup in 2006 but has since been democratically elected in two general elections.

Fiji's last election was held in 2018.