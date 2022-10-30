French buyout sees Central Otago vineyard to go fully organic

One of the largest vineyards in Central Otago is set to become fully organic.

Akarua Estate Vineyard was acquired earlier this month by Edmond de Rothschild, an investment firm based in France.

Edmond de Rothschild Heritage general manager Anne Escalle says the acquisition is two years in the making.

"When the Edmond Rothschild family invest they want really to find a special spot, a gem."

ADVERTISEMENT

The company is one of the most prominent producers in the world, and it has big plans - Akarua is set to become organically certified to keep up with global demand.

It's the brand's first foray into the organic market.

Organic Winegrowers NZ chairperson Clive Dougall says it's "pretty significant" for Esmond de Rothschild to decide to turn a Kiwi vineyard organic.

"There's also a financial benefit, organic wine consumption across the world is increasing by 10% every year," Dougall said.

"Organics is, in a way, climate action as well, so people are trying to think of future-proofing their businesses."

Dr Damien Mather, a senior lecturer at Otago University's business school, says organic wines could boost profits from our billion-dollar wine exports.

"They're able to demand demonstrably quite large premiums in the international market ... I think it'll be a beneficial thing all up."

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers can expect small changes to the branding and logo with the new owners - but Akarua will remain on the label.