A 5.3 magnitude earthquake has been reported near Nelson.

Thousands of people reported feeling the quake. (Source: GeoNet)

GeoNet said the earthquake occurred at 12.35pm today and described it as "moderate".

The quake was 53km deep, with the epicentre 30km south-west of St Arnaud, Tasman.

More than 3700 people in the lower North Island and upper South Island said they felt shaking, according to the GeoNet website.

The hashtag 'EQNZ' started trending on Twitter this afternoon, with users reporting shaking across central New Zealand.