Heavy rain for central, upper North Island as gales move South

Source: 1News

Metservice warn heavy rain is expected to hit central and upper parts of the North Island early Sunday morning, while severe gales could sweep across Wellington and the Canterbury High Country.

Rainy weather (file image).

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

From 2am Sunday, parts of Northland and Auckland including the Great Barrier Island can expect 12 hours of rainfall which may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

The downpour is expected to be even more severe in parts of the Bay of Plenty, from midday Sunday, which is not expected to ease until 2pm on Monday.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the central North Island hill country from Waitomo and North Taranaki to Tongariro National Park, Waikato, Taupo and the Coromandel Peninsula.

In Wellington and the Canterbury High Country, winds may approach the level of severe gales in exposed places.

Motorists are warned that driving may be hazardous.

New ZealandWeather News

Popular Stories

1

All Blacks survive scare against Japan despite Retallick's red

2

Moscow says mobilisation for Ukraine war is over

3

Iwi and council at odds over plan to keep whānau out of prisons

4

Black Ferns book semi-final spot vs France after huge win over Wales

5

Lawns a big contributor to climate change - study

Latest Stories

Woodman becomes all-time women's RWC leading try-scorer as NZ beat Wales

SVG a back-to-back Supercars champion with Gold Coast win

Heavy rain for central, upper North Island as gales move South

Retallick's red adds to underwhelming All Blacks win over Japan

Black Ferns book semi-final spot vs France after huge win over Wales

Related Stories

'Above average' temperatures expected from November - NIWA

Heavy rain, muggy conditions in store for weekend, next week

Unseasonably balmy Labour Weekend sun over Christchurch

Nelson mayor pleads for Govt to help foot $60m flood repair bill