Crown apologises to Ngāti Maru for historical Treaty breaches

Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little has delivered a Crown apology to Ngāti Maru for historic breaches of te Tiriti.

Andrew Little. (Source: 1News)

The Crown also returned land titles to the Taranaki iwi - not to be mistaken for the Hauraki iwi of the same name.

It marks the end of an era for the region, with all eight iwi having now finalised a Treaty settlement.

Ngāti Maru hosted a ceremony marking the apology at Te Upoko o te Whenua Marae at Tarata, where the Crown acknowledged breaches "including its unjust and indiscriminate raupatu (confiscation) of half their tribal lands, the unjust treatment and exile of Ngāti Maru peoples, its unconscionable actions at Parihaka, and actions which rendered the iwi almost completely landless".

"The Crown Apology is usually delivered at the Deed of Settlement signing, but the pandemic restrictions at that time meant many Ngāti Maru were not able to attend," Little said.

"I made a commitment to Ngāti Maru that we would have a separate event in their rohe (area) so as many Ngāti Maru as possible could witness this significant moment in our history."

The Deed of Settlement was signed in February 2021 and the agreement became law in March 2022. The acknowledgement of historical breaches was a crucial element of the settlement.

Ngāti Maru also receives $30 million under the settlement.

Framed copies of the land titles being returned were handed over to Ngāti Maru rangatahi during the ceremony, to symbolise the return of the land to its original owners and to mark the iwi's role as guardians of their land.

Little said he was pleased he could finally fulfil his "commitment to deliver this apology to so many people who have waited so long".

"This final step marks a day of restoration, partnership and it is my sincere hope that this settlement brings a vibrant future for all Ngāti Maru."

Ninety-seven settlements have now been signed, but 40 tribes are yet to reach one.