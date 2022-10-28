Tip Top stops making 2L tubs for two popular flavours

The classic Kiwi summer will feel a little bit different this year, after ice cream brand Tip Top today announced its decision to discontinue 2-litre tubs of its popular Goody Goody Gum Drops and Cookies and Cream flavours.

Tip Top's Goody Goody Gum Drop and Cookies and Cream 2L ice cream tubs. (Source: Tip Top)

"Tip Top 2L cookies and cream and goody goody gumdrops are being discontinued in that 2L format," head of Tip Top Ben Schurr confirmed to 1News in a statement.

"Tip Top’s ice cream is always made with the best quality ingredients, including fresh milk and cream, and unfortunately, due to significant cost pressures relating to these two items, we could not continue these two flavours in the 2L format without sacrificing the quality of our ice cream."

The Goody Goody Gumdrops and Cookies and Cream flavours were nowhere to be found at Countdown Lambton Quay or New World Thorndon, in Wellington, following the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oriental Bay Store owner Ishvar Mistry told 1News he was told about the discontinuation two months ago and has "no idea why".

He said they are "definitely popular flavours", adding that Goody Goody Gum Drops flavour is loved by kids, while "old, boys, everyone" likes Cookies and Cream.

While the flavours will no longer be available on supermarket shelves, Kiwis will be able to get their ice cream fix from ice cream shops.

"The two flavours will continue in scoop shops, and cookies and cream will continue as a popular flavour in other product formats such as Trumpet Colossal Cone, Memphis Meltdown, and also now for Kapiti tubs and multipacks," Schurr said.

"We will continue to look for options to make these flavours available again for Kiwis in a Tip Top tub format in supermarkets, at the same quality that they know and expect from Tip Top ice cream."

Schurr told 1News the ice cream tubs are in the process of being discontinued, with the last supply leaving Tip Top premises "sometime this month".

He said stockists would have been notified "months ago".

ADVERTISEMENT

Schurr said the tubs will still be available in some shops, while others will have already run out.