Dutch Eurodance stars the Vengaboys have announced a one-off show in Auckland next year.

The Vengaboys (Source: Supplied)

The group - whose hits include We Like To Party, Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom and We're Going to Ibiza - will play at the Auckland Town Hall on February 4.

They will be joined by Whigfield, N-Trance, Reel 2 Real feat. The Mad Stuntman and resident DJ Nick Skitz.

Ticket information is available from Frontier Touring.