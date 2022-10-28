Stags player ruptures testicle after nasty blow, keeps batting

Source: 1News

Central Stags batsman Ben Smith was left with a ruptured testicle after copping a nasty blow to his groin in his side's Plunket Shield win over the Auckland Aces at Eden Park this week.

Remarkably, the opening batsman continued on at the crease after the cruel knock.

He was facing Sean Solia when he missed a pull and the ball struck him down below.

He was left writhing on the ground in pain, but continued on batting once he regained his composure, eventually falling for 14.

Smith received medical attention and needed surgery.

Small consolation we're sure, but the Stags went on to crush the Aces by an innings and 99 runs.

