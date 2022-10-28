Fatal crash on Kaimai Ranges closes road

An arterial route connecting Waikato to the Bay of Plenty over the Kaimai Ranges has been closed following a fatal crash.

Fire and Emergency said two fire trucks are responding to a motor vehicle crash involving two cars in Kaimai-Mamaku Forest Park reported at 4.37pm this afternoon.

One person has died and the police said the road is expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

SH29 KAIMAI RANGES - ROAD CLOSED - 4:55PM

Due to a serious crash near the Kaimai Ranges Summit, #SH29 is closed between Te Poi (SH28) and Tauriko, Tauranga (SH36). Delay your journey or consider using alternative route via SH36 Rotorua or SH2 K-Gorge: https://t.co/7I2AtZEvgA ^TP pic.twitter.com/T0pQFse1dg — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) October 28, 2022

The diversions available will likely add significant travel time to anyone looking to move through the area.