Fatal crash on Kaimai Ranges closes road

Source: 1News

An arterial route connecting Waikato to the Bay of Plenty over the Kaimai Ranges has been closed following a fatal crash.

Fire and Emergency said two fire trucks are responding to a motor vehicle crash involving two cars in Kaimai-Mamaku Forest Park reported at 4.37pm this afternoon.

One person has died and the police said the road is expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

The diversions available will likely add significant travel time to anyone looking to move through the area.

