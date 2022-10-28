Comanchero arrested after discovery of meth worth $1.1 million

Police say a raid on an Auckland property netted a haul of meth with a street value of more than $1.1 million.

Comanchero patch (Source: NZ Police )

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said while searching a Māngere property late last week as part of an investigation into a shooting last month, they found 4kg of meth, as well as more than 1kg of what they believe to be a precursor of the drug.

A prohibited magazine, cannabis and nearly $8000 in cash were also found at the property.

A patched Comanchero member, 34, has been arrested. He is facing charges of possession for supply of methamphetamine, amphetamine and cannabis, along with a charge of unlawfully possessing a prohibited magazine.