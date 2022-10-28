Comanchero arrested after discovery of meth worth $1.1 million

Source: 1News

Police say a raid on an Auckland property netted a haul of meth with a street value of more than $1.1 million.

Comanchero patch

Comanchero patch (Source: NZ Police )

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said while searching a Māngere property late last week as part of an investigation into a shooting last month, they found 4kg of meth, as well as more than 1kg of what they believe to be a precursor of the drug.

A prohibited magazine, cannabis and nearly $8000 in cash were also found at the property.

A patched Comanchero member, 34, has been arrested. He is facing charges of possession for supply of methamphetamine, amphetamine and cannabis, along with a charge of unlawfully possessing a prohibited magazine.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

London woman killed, decapitated friend for inheritance

2

One charger to rule them all: Apple ditching the lightning cable

3

Air NZ staffer praised for response to in-flight medical event

4

The Vengaboys are coming to New Zealand

5

Wellington couple went to work after $16 million Lotto win

Latest Stories

Protesters burn passports, hijabs outside Iranian embassy

Comanchero arrested after discovery of meth worth $1.1 million

'Watch out Wales' - experienced Black Fern welcomes changes

Tribunal says mistakes in treating man with melanoma professional misconduct

Man's body found in Whangārei house, homicide probe launched

Related Stories

Man's body found in Whangārei house, homicide probe launched

Air NZ staffer praised for response to in-flight medical event

Shot fired as police attend family harm incident in Foxton

Vape store owner spends night checking products amid safety alert