Air NZ staffer praised for response to in-flight medical event

An Air New Zealand staffer has been praised after giving medical assistance to a passenger in-flight.

(Source: istock.com)

The medical event occurred on a flight from Auckland to New Plymouth yesterday, a spokesperson for Air NZ confirmed.

A passenger on the flight said an elderly woman had stopped breathing and a crew member assisted a doctor on board with her care, Stuff reported.

"I just want to commend the young steward, who dealt with the situation absolutely amazingly," the passenger reportedly wrote in a Facebook post.

"He kept composed, and calm, he went back and forth fetching the [defibrillator] and everything else that was required by the doctor on board," they wrote.

"He remained with the elderly woman, as well as keeping everyone else on board calm, speaking calmly over the speaker and was reassuring which while travelling with my two children and partner was amazing."

Air NZ could not comment further due to privacy reasons, but said: "Our crew are well trained to work through these situations."

A St John spokesperson said they were called at 6.58am and sent an ambulance to the airport.

One person was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate condition.