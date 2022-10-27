Socceroos call on Qatar to decriminalise same sex marriage

Football Australia’s called on Qatar to decriminalise same-sex relationships less than a month out from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Socceroos after their match against the All Whites in Brisbane last month. (Source: Photosport)

The organisation’s also calling on the country to establish a Migrant Workers Centre to represent the rights of the workers involved in preparing for the tournament beyond December 2022.

The organisation partnered with the players association in collaboration with the Socceroos, to produce a video highlighting their concerns.

It shows statements from 25 players who took turns recording a sentence each.

A message from the Socceroos. pic.twitter.com/Sd2R6ej8kK — Socceroos (@Socceroos) October 26, 2022

"There are universal values that should define football — values such as respect, dignity, trust and courage. When we represent our nation, we aspire to embody these values," goalkeeper Mat Ryan says.

In a statement from Football Australia, a spokesperson said the World Cup was meant to bring people together.

“Football Australia has a responsibility to equitably represent our fans, our players, and our football family.

“As the most multicultural, diverse, and inclusive sport in our country, we believe everyone should be able to feel safe and be their true authentic selves.

“Whilst we acknowledge the highest levels of assurances given by HH Amir of Qatar and the President of FIFA that LGBTI+ fans will be safely welcomed in Qatar, we hope that this openness can continue beyond the tournament.”