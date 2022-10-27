Japan's notoriously up-tempo game doesn't worry All Blacks, says Foster

The All Blacks are aware that Japan will try to play an up-tempo, all-action, game against them in Tokyo on Saturday and are happy play at pace themselves.

Stephen Perofeta, centre, is expecting a high-paced game against Japan in Tokyo. (Source: Photosport)

It may make for a nice change. Most nations aren’t willing to play a high-tempo game against the All Blacks – Ireland weren't in July, the Springboks are forever finding ways to slow the game and the Wallabies paid the ultimate penalty in Melbourne for their tardiness as they tried to run down the clock.

But the key for Ian Foster and company is accuracy after their four-week break since their last Test – a resounding win over Australia at Eden Park. They have also struggled with consistency this year so it would be doubly important to take nothing for granted.

“We also want to play an up-tempo game, so I think the main issue is not so much the tempo, it’s about the control and accuracy that comes with it,” Foster told New Zealand media tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re working hard on that, particularly the timing… we’ve had a four-week break and into this week – sometimes the timing and the quality of the contacts and cleanouts can fall off so that’s what we have to really focus on.

“If we do that well, then we’re quite happy to play at our tempo. We’ll know they will try to play to theirs. We don’t want to deliberately try to slow this game down just to negate them because we don’t think that will do us any good in the long term. “

And Foster is making no bones about the challenge Japan, coached by New Zealanders Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown, and with notable international scalps to their credit, will present.

“We’re aware that this is a team that will have its moments in this test match and we’ve got to deal with that.”

Japan couldn't repeat their 2015 World Cup success against South Africa in 2019, but they did beat Scotland and Ireland. (Source: Photosport)

He has predictably handed Stephen Perofeta a run – at fullback for his second Test and first start – but has handed the navigational duties to Richie Mo’unga.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck also gets a first start – at No.12 – alongside Braydon Ennor in the midfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foster confirmed Leicester Fainga’anuku would have started on the left wing if not for his family issues which forced him out of the tour with no timeline on his return.

For Perofeta, who played for less than a minute in his Test debut in the defeat to Argentina in Christchurch in August, the key is to take control not only of his excitement and nerves but also the match via the All Blacks’ pack.

“That’s right up there," he said. "They [Japan] will try to play frantic rugby and speed the game up and we’ve touched on that this week.

“We’ve got a job to do to play space – whether that’s running or kick space, we’ll do that and try to apply pressure that way. As much as Japan will try to disrupt the momentum of our game or even speed it up, it’s the boys’ job to work around that.”

He added: “My excitement levels are pretty high right now. Once I let the family know I was named in the squad it was a special feeling and they were really proud. I would be lying if I said I didn’t have any nerves, there are certainly nerves there, but I’m sure the preparation during the week will certainly settle those nerves come game time."

Foster said of Perofeta: “I hope he does get the ball in his hands a lot because he’s a quality decision maker in close-quarter play. His ability to deal with people that are coming at him quickly and to look like he has time is probably his greatest strength.”

Foster confirmed the three Barrett brothers had arrived in Tokyo following the recent death of their grandmother, as had lock Sam Whitelock (inner ear issue) but that there was still a question mark around when outside back Will Jordan would join the squad. He also has an inner ear issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the clash between the Black Ferns’ World Cup quarterfinal clash with the All Blacks on Saturday night, Foster said: “It’s pretty clear that NZ Rugby has owned their mistake.”

He also joked that the banning of the broadcasting of the Auckland 1A First XV competition by the school principals might benefit rugby in the long term as it would negate the influence of NRL scouts.