Hundreds descend on Manawatū for Blokart World Champs

It's the closest thing to sailing without being on water.

In fact, blokarting is so similar to yachting, competitors are even called sailors.

The sport was created in 1999 by New Zealander Paul Beckett as an activity to do with his young son at the time.

More than two decades on he estimates around 30,000 people from around the world have taken up the sport, including himself, as he competes at the World Championships in Sanson.

"Oh yeah, I'm pretty humbled by how it's grown," Beckett said.

"It's sailing on land. If you look at the Sail GP guys and the catamarans, we're doing exactly the same speeds."

Blokarts are capable of going upwards of 100km/h – and all without breaks.

The need for speed attracted around a dozen overseas competitors to this week's World Championships.

Among them was Spanish sailor Santi Oliver, a former blokarting world champion.

"I started to blokart after chemotherapy and I was in a bad condition," Oliver said.

"I preferred to die on the track in the middle of the landscape, than inside my home in a bed.

"So it's really emotional for me, because it brings me a new life."

And it's not just Oliver that the sport has given new life to.

Sailors aren't restricted by gender, disability or age. Instead, competitors compete in different weight classes.

"I call it the Holy Grail of social inclusion," says Oliver.

In fact, among those competing in Sanson this week were people in wheelchairs, a 12- and 82-year-old and even someone with Parkinson's.

"When you're out there, you're just one of them and any troubles you have – if you have any – go with the wind," Cecilia Dalrymple said.