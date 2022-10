One person has died following a "water incident" at Laingholm Beach near Titirangi, West Auckland, this morning.

One person has died following a "water incident" at Laingholm Beach in Titirangi, West Auckland, this morning. (Source: 1News)

Police said emergency services are at the scene of the "sudden death" on Sandys Parade, which was reported about 10.08am.

St John Ambulance said it was called to the "water incident" about 10.12am. A rapid response vehicle and an ambulance responded.

An eyewitness told 1News they were walking along the beach when they spotted a dead body half in the water.