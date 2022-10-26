'Employment sanction' for cop who posted explicit vid featuring subordinate

A Waitematā District police officer who posted sexually explicit videos of himself and several women including a subordinate has been found guilty of police misconduct but will not face criminal charges following a police investigation.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority oversaw a police investigation into the incident after videos were posted to social media showing the officer and the women engaging in sexual activity.

In a statement today, the IPCA said the investigation found no evidence of criminal offending. However, the officer did breach the police Professional Distance Policy by engaging in sexual activity with one of his subordinates.

The IPCA said the officer received "an employment sanction" for the behaviour, without providing further detail.

1News has approached police for comment.

