Weinstein facing new trial over more sexual assault claims

Prosecutors hoping to put Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein behind bars for even longer have begun laying out their case at his second trial in Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein arriving at a Manhattan courthouse during his rape trial(file image). (Source: Associated Press)

The film producer, responsible for blockbusters such as Pulp Fiction and Heavenly Creatures, faced a public reckoning when allegations of his long history of sexual offending began to emerge in 2017.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of sexual assault and rape in a New York trial held two years ago.

He is now facing similar charges from five women.

The California case is unlikely to add any extra jail time to his existing sentence - as it stands. However Weinstein has argued for an appeal against his 2020 conviction, and if successful, may not end up serving anymore time behind bars.

In that case, a guilty verdict in the Los Angeles trial would be the only outcome that results in him spending more time behind bars.