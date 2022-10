A Wellington jury has been unable to reach a verdict on four charges of rape against a man who has been on trial in the Wellington District Court.

Wellington District Court. (Source: istock.com)

The man, 25, was found not guilty on two charges of indecent assault and two of unlawful sexual connection.

A retrial on the rape charges has been ordered.

The man's name suppression remains in place.

The jury went into deliberations on Friday.