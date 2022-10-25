Auckland's Laneway Festival changes venue in 'bittersweet' move

Auckland's Laneway Festival is shifting venues next year after an unprecedented demand for tickets forced the "bittersweet" move.

The crowd at Laneway 2020 in Auckland. (Source: Supplied)

Originally set for Albert Park, the January 30 event will now be held at Western Springs to accommodate more music fans.

Festival producer Julian Carswell said: "We were blown away with the demand, and after being away for so long it was clear we needed to find a way to allow more of our audience to be able to experience Laneway."

The festival sold out in just 90 minutes after a nearly three-year pause since the last edition - but anyone who missed out has another shot at a ticket with the venue shift, with more set to become available through Ticketmaster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danny Rogers, one of the festival's co-founders, said "the decision to move is bittersweet".

Local band the Beths feature in next year's line-up. (Source: Supplied)

"Albert Park has been our much-loved home since 2017. Our team is working hard to ensure we bring the magic of Laneway to the new venue, which will have improved production but still feel uniquely Laneway," he said.

Aussie indie rockers the Jungle Giants have been added to the line-up as well, joining previously-announced headliners Haim, Joji and Phoebe Bridgers. Carswell said the organisers "couldn't let people miss out on the chance to see some of the world's most exciting artists, many coming to Auckland for the first time".

All Albert Park tickets will still be valid for the new venue.