Midterm elections could change the course of US history

Anna Burns-Francis
By Anna Burns-Francis, 1News US Correspondent
Source: 1News

The US midterm elections are just a couple of weeks away - the final turn of a tumultuous two years that could signal sweeping changes are coming to voting rights, healthcare and abortion laws.

But it seems many people headed to the polls are more concerned with the economy, and the US record-setting rates of inflation.

"Everything is up. The gas is up. Everything, everything," said Vanessa Chanez.

The Colorado native was in line at a food bank that's regularly seeing queues of cars around the block again - a reminder of the long lines during the pandemic.

"The meat, the chicken, I don’t know the vegetables in the can, increased a lot," she said.

Food isn't the only increased cost - goods and services across the board, as well as healthcare and housing, have skyrocketed.

Republican politicians have been quick to jump on it as a talking point - and Democrats are on the defensive.

"It’s getting really difficult," said Los Angeles resident Brandon Retana.

"Especially for student loans because you're supposed to go to school, [and] get a job," he said.

Democrats are instead pointing to promises of lower gas prices thanks to a recent oil reserve release, and the promise of a federal law protecting a woman's right to an abortion.

But US President Joe Biden's made it clear he needs voters' help to get that over the line.

"If you do your part and vote, Democratic leaders in Congress, I promise you, will do our part. I'll do my part," he said.

However it's already looking like an uphill battle.

Democrats only narrowly hold the Senate, and polling suggests the party is on track to lose both houses in Congress.

With two years left in power, any split would leave President Biden essentially powerless in the White House for the rest of his term.

WorldNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Grieving parents left with questions over 4-year-old son's death

2

All Blacks lose 7th squad member as Fainga'anuku returns to NZ

3

Woman seriously injured after Auckland 'disorder incident'

4

Man in critical condition after car plummets down bank near Puhoi

5

Eight youths arrested following 90km pursuit

Latest Stories

Man in critical condition after car plummets down bank near Puhoi

New South Wales floods cause $190 million crop damage

Midterm elections could change the course of US history

One dead after Marlborough crash, holiday road toll reaches 4

Over 1000 feral goats killed in recent pest control efforts

Related Stories

Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand

'Life-threatening' hurricane to hit Mexico

Wife recalls trying to save officer killed in US mass shooting

Two employees killed in Texas hospital shooting