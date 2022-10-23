Trump ally Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months prison

Protestors waved signs and yelled insults at a former White House chief strategist and close ally of Donald Trump who appeared in court in Washington DC yesterday - sentenced to prison for contempt of Congress.

Steve Bannon speaks to the media as he leaves the federal courthouse. (Source: Associated Press)

Steve Bannon faced a Washington DC judge who ordered that the conservative radio host serve four months behind bars after refusing to reveal what he knew about the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Bannon however walked out of court free for the time being after his lawyers immediately filed an appeal.

"I respect the judge, the sentence he came down with today. It's his decision," Bannon told journalists outside the court.

"I fully respect him and totally respect this entire process on the legal side."

Bannon will also have to pay an NZ$11,000 (US$6500) fine.

Prosecutors have asked for a six-month sentence and a NZ$347,000 (US$200,000) fine.

In events leading up to the riot, Bannon had been more than willing to allude to events that were about to unfold.

"All hell is going to break loose tomorrow," he told listeners of his show on January 5, 2021.

"It's all converging. And now we're on, as they say, the point of attack... It's going to be quite extraordinarily different. And all I can say is strap in."

The committee tasked with investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 election had subpoenaed Bannon, without success.

Today it also formally served Donald Trump with his own subpoena - a move announced by the bipartisan politicians at their last formal hearing.

Trump, who previously indicated he would be willing to publicly testify before the committee, responded to the subpoena with a 14-page letter.

He did not say whether he was still willing to answer any of the committee's questions.