Black Ferns to play Wales in RWC quarter final as draw set

The quarter-finals of the Women’s Rugby World are set after the final pool matches wrapped up at Waitakere Stadium this evening.

Black Fern Theresa Fitzpatrick in action against Wales in their pool match during the Rugby World Cup.

The Black Ferns finish on top of the ladder after pool play and will face Wales in their quarter final, following their demolition of Scotland in Whangārei on Saturday.

Italy have made history, advancing to the quarter finals of the Women’s World Cup for the first time, following a 21-8 win over Japan this afternoon. They will play France in the next stage.

In the other match of the day, Canada came out on top with a hard fought 29-14 win over the USA to top Pool B. They also finished in second on the standings behind New Zealand.

They will take on America in their quarter-final while World Cup heavyweight England will play Australia after thrashing South Africa 75-0.

