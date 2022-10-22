Review: Mrs Harris Goes to Paris is an utter delight

Films like Mrs Harris Goes to Paris are too few and far between.

The plot of the film is incredibly simple, Ada Harris is a widowed cleaning lady who travels to Paris to buy a dress from the House of Dior.

There she is looked down on by many of the upper-class types but slowly wins them over with her kindness and can-do attitude.

Simply put, this film is amazing. It's one of the best of the year. It's one of the most heartwarming films I've seen since Paddington 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lesley Manville plays the titular Mrs Harris and she's impossible not to love. Her outlook on life is infectious and I'm not sure I've ever wanted to see a character succeed more.

The film obviously revolves around the dresses of Christian Dior, a world which I will be the first to admit I know nothing about. If you ask me how your outfit looks, I am going to tell you that you look great no matter what. I just don't know.

The costume design here is nothing short of incredible, many of the dresses are based on actual pieces by Dior from the period, but the three dresses which are important to the story are the brainchildren of three-time Academy Award-winning costume designer Jenny Bevan.

It's a feat of design to have a fashion show within the film where every dress looks magnificent but when the dress shows up, even I will comment on how much it made all the other dresses look like garbage.

If you'd told me at the start of the year that I would love a film called Mrs Harris Goes to Paris this much, I would think you're insane. But few films have ever charmed me as much as this.

I don't often give out star ratings but this gets my highest possible score, a billion stars.