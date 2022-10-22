Review: Mrs Harris Goes to Paris is an utter delight

Richard Martin
By Richard Martin, 1News Camera Journalist
Source: 1News

Films like Mrs Harris Goes to Paris are too few and far between.

The plot of the film is incredibly simple, Ada Harris is a widowed cleaning lady who travels to Paris to buy a dress from the House of Dior.

There she is looked down on by many of the upper-class types but slowly wins them over with her kindness and can-do attitude.

Simply put, this film is amazing. It's one of the best of the year. It's one of the most heartwarming films I've seen since Paddington 2.

Lesley Manville plays the titular Mrs Harris and she's impossible not to love. Her outlook on life is infectious and I'm not sure I've ever wanted to see a character succeed more.

The film obviously revolves around the dresses of Christian Dior, a world which I will be the first to admit I know nothing about. If you ask me how your outfit looks, I am going to tell you that you look great no matter what. I just don't know.

The costume design here is nothing short of incredible, many of the dresses are based on actual pieces by Dior from the period, but the three dresses which are important to the story are the brainchildren of three-time Academy Award-winning costume designer Jenny Bevan.

It's a feat of design to have a fashion show within the film where every dress looks magnificent but when the dress shows up, even I will comment on how much it made all the other dresses look like garbage.

If you'd told me at the start of the year that I would love a film called Mrs Harris Goes to Paris this much, I would think you're insane. But few films have ever charmed me as much as this.

I don't often give out star ratings but this gets my highest possible score, a billion stars.

EntertainmentMovies

Popular Stories

1

Football Ferns get former champions in colourful World Cup draw

2

Person dies after crash involving car and motorbike in Waikato

3

Black Ferns dominate Scotland in nine-try rout in Whangārei.

4

2 injured, 1 critically, in South Auckland assault

5

Six All Blacks miss flight to Japan

Latest Stories

Explainer: What would retreat from Kherson mean for Russia?

Phoenix still looking for first win of season after loss to Jets

Wellington ends 22-year drought, beat Canterbury for NPC crown

Lorde, Taylor Swift Auckland collaborator shares favourite songs

Football Ferns get former champions in colourful World Cup draw

Related Stories

Andy Dick arrested over power tool theft

Jury: Kevin Spacey didn't molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986

Review: Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam arrives 15 years too late

Kevin Spacey composed under cross examination in sex abuse trial