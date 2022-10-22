Opinion: UK's leadership woes causing damage for whole country

It’s been a dizzying time in UK politics and it would be comical if the consequences weren’t so serious.

I’ve been on the ground as Europe Correspondent for less than two months, and in that time there’s been two prime ministers and two monarchs.

The change of leadership has been hugely unsettling for many people who already have a mountain of worries heading into winter.

Almost everyone I’ve spoken to – on the streets, buying my coffee, in the park, at dinners – is worried about the rising cost of energy prices, and food bills too. For some, they’ve spoken about taking loans and going into debt just to afford to live over the next few months.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no area untouched; even my son's nursery is having to fundraise and change its hours for the first time in its 40-year history to stay open and pay the bills.

And while the people of Britain are feeling the pinch, there is chaos among their leaders.

Their prime minister has lasted just 45 days on the job, and the same people who elected her are the same people entrusted to pick the next leader, too.