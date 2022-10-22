Opinion: UK's leadership woes causing damage for whole country

By Mei Heron, Europe Correspondent
Source: 1News

It’s been a dizzying time in UK politics and it would be comical if the consequences weren’t so serious.

I’ve been on the ground as Europe Correspondent for less than two months, and in that time there’s been two prime ministers and two monarchs.

The change of leadership has been hugely unsettling for many people who already have a mountain of worries heading into winter.

Almost everyone I’ve spoken to – on the streets, buying my coffee, in the park, at dinners – is worried about the rising cost of energy prices, and food bills too. For some, they’ve spoken about taking loans and going into debt just to afford to live over the next few months.

There is no area untouched; even my son's nursery is having to fundraise and change its hours for the first time in its 40-year history to stay open and pay the bills.

Read More

And while the people of Britain are feeling the pinch, there is chaos among their leaders.

Their prime minister has lasted just 45 days on the job, and the same people who elected her are the same people entrusted to pick the next leader, too.

WorldUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Six All Blacks miss flight to Japan

2

Person dies after crash involving car and motorbike in Waikato

3

Boris Johnson eyes comeback bid as UK Tories pick new leader

4

Person critical after car hits power poles, vehicle while fleeing police

5

Unruly Kāinga Ora neighbours force New Plymouth mum to use hotels

Latest Stories

Cardi B absolved in racy mixtape artwork lawsuit

Fire on sixth floor balcony of Auckland City Mission contained

Person dies after crash involving car and motorbike in Waikato

Person dies after single-car crash in Lower Hutt

Colorado supermarket killings suspect can't go to trial yet

Related Stories

Boris Johnson eyes comeback bid as UK Tories pick new leader

Russian, Ukrainian troops prepare for major battle in Kherson