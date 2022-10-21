Lettuce outlasts Liz Truss following her resignation

A head of iceberg lettuce has officially outlasted UK Prime Minister Liz Truss after she resigned overnight NZT.

The lettuce-cam livestream. (Source: The Daily Star / YouTube)

British tabloid the Daily Star set up the "lettuce cam" livestream to see if Truss would be able to hold on to the premiership before the vegetable wilted.

The lettuce, a symbol for the prime minister's rapid slide in popularity, eventually emerged victorious after seven days of global media attention.

The gag was inspired by a comment in The Economist newspaper drawing an unfavourable comparison between the expected longevity of the Conservative Party leader to the "shelf-life of a lettuce".

On day seven of the lettuce cam, shortly after Truss announced her resignation, the livestream caption changed to: "This lettuce outlasted Liz Truss". The vegetable was adorned with a tiny plastic crown, champagne was popped, and the national anthem rang out - all to the collective delight of the thousands of viewers.

The Daily Star's front page. (Source: The Daily Star)

Truss' promise to slash taxes and her subsequent U-turn on the policy caused financial mayhem in recent weeks, with the pound plummeting against the US dollar and inflation soaring.

Her tenure lasted just 45 days, making her the shortest-serving PM in the country's history.

In an apparent final dig at the outgoing prime minister, the Daily Star reported it had projected an image of the lettuce onto the side of the Houses of Parliament.

The lettuce cost 60 pence (NZ$1.19).