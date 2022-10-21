Lettuce outlasts Liz Truss following her resignation

By Christina Huang, Digital Reporter
Source: 1News

A head of iceberg lettuce has officially outlasted UK Prime Minister Liz Truss after she resigned overnight NZT.

The lettuce-cam livestream.

The lettuce-cam livestream. (Source: The Daily Star / YouTube)

British tabloid the Daily Star set up the "lettuce cam" livestream to see if Truss would be able to hold on to the premiership before the vegetable wilted.

The lettuce, a symbol for the prime minister's rapid slide in popularity, eventually emerged victorious after seven days of global media attention.

The gag was inspired by a comment in The Economist newspaper drawing an unfavourable comparison between the expected longevity of the Conservative Party leader to the "shelf-life of a lettuce".

On day seven of the lettuce cam, shortly after Truss announced her resignation, the livestream caption changed to: "This lettuce outlasted Liz Truss". The vegetable was adorned with a tiny plastic crown, champagne was popped, and the national anthem rang out - all to the collective delight of the thousands of viewers.

Read More
The Daily Star's front page.

The Daily Star's front page. (Source: The Daily Star)

Truss' promise to slash taxes and her subsequent U-turn on the policy caused financial mayhem in recent weeks, with the pound plummeting against the US dollar and inflation soaring.

Her tenure lasted just 45 days, making her the shortest-serving PM in the country's history.

In an apparent final dig at the outgoing prime minister, the Daily Star reported it had projected an image of the lettuce onto the side of the Houses of Parliament.

The lettuce cost 60 pence (NZ$1.19).

WorldUK and EuropeFood and Drink

Popular Stories

1

Lettuce outlasts Liz Truss following her resignation

2

Jury: Kevin Spacey didn't molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986

3

Tennis legend Becker teaching fellow inmates fitness, nutrition

4

Backstreet Boys confirm NZ tour date for March 2023

5

Eight with gang links charged as cash, weapons seized in drug bust

Latest Stories

MPs weighed up decriminalising cannabis post-referendum

Explainer: Why was Truss' tenure so short - and now what?

Visitors to Cook Islands asked to cover up

Tennis legend Becker teaching fellow inmates fitness, nutrition

Backstreet Boys confirm NZ tour date for March 2023

Related Stories

Explainer: Why was Truss' tenure so short - and now what?

Russian fighter jet 'released' missile near UK spy plane