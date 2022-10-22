Ireland humiliate West Indies in shock cricket upset

What’s joy for Ireland is turmoil for the West Indies.

The nation with significantly less history in the game has knocked the two-time world T20 champions out before the tournament proper.

“We just didn't show up today. When you sum it up we were outplayed in all areas today,” said West Indies coach Phil Simmons.

Feelings were different in the Irish camp.

“Couldn't be prouder - it's a pretty emotional finish to the game but just couldn't be prouder of the group,” said Ireland Captain Andrew Balbirine.

The two-time T20 world champions are gone before the Super 12 part of the tournament has even begun - and frankly, they weren’t even close.

Only setting Ireland 147 to win, the lesser weights demolished the former Caribbean kings by nine wickets with more than two overs to share.

It means Ireland joins Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and The Netherlands in advancing to the main stage of the World Cup.

Cricket West Indies’ President is now promising a post-mortem on how they’ve got to this point.

“We haven't been playing good enough cricket to be there, otherwise we would be there. the bowlers have been showing up nine out of 10 times, but the batters just haven't shown up,” said Cricket West Indies’ President Ricky Skerritt.

It’s looking to be a World Cup without what used to be a cricket heavyweight, now just fighting for some respect.