From FPC to RLWC: Auckland duo storm into Kiwi Ferns squad

Mele Hufanga has a long list of accolades on the field already, but as the Kiwi Ferns depart for York next week for the Rugby League World Cup, she will soon be able to add Kiwi Fern to that growing list.

The 28-year-old was called into the Black Ferns camp when she was a teenager and is the current record holder for most tries scored [16] in Auckland [male or female competition], where she is the captain of her club team, Marist Rugby Club.

Hufanga is a force to be reckoned with in either code, having represented her home nation, Tonga, in both rugby and league.

Fresh from another impressive season with the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup, Hufanga made the decision to make herself available for the Kiwi Ferns when she learned Tonga hadn’t qualified.

“I tell you now it was really hard. I wanted to play for my country and finding out they weren't in the World Cup was sad," Hufanga told 1News.

Mele Hufanga makes a run for Auckland. (Source: Photosport)

"I wish Tonga could go to the World Cup because in all honesty, if they did go to the World Cup, I would go play for them.

“When that came about with the Kiwis going to the World Cup, I said, ‘hey, look, it's a risk I'm willing to take,’ and I went ahead with it.

"My whole mentality this whole year was just to go out there and enjoy footy and I'm so happy with where I am now and representing New Zealand."

Mele’s Auckland Storm teammate, Katelyn Vaha’akolo, will also line up for her first World Cup, having debuted for the Kiwi Ferns earlier in the year.

“It all just feels a little bit too good to be true," Vaha'akolo said.

"I'm really excited to do the haka, I can't wait to showcase our culture in England. And I'm just excited to play, I haven't played in a while so I'm just excited to get out there."

Katelyn Vaha’akolo reaches out to score for Auckland in the Farah Palmer Cup. (Source: Getty)

Vaha'akolo dove head first into rugby for the first time ever this season, making her debut for the Auckland Storm and playing every game for the side that fell short against Canterbury in the final.

The 22-year-old would line up for the Farah Palmer Cup on Saturday then play league for her club, the Point Chevalier Pirates, on Sunday, where she was named player of the year.

Debuting for the Newcastle Knights in the NRLW last year before earning her first Māori All Stars selection this year, Vaha'akolo is familiar with many Australia-based players in the Kiwi squad like this year’s Dally M medal winner Raecene McGregor.

Newly appointed Kiwi’s coach, Ricky Henry, said he was extremely impressed with the duo's ball skills and running ability, and the plan was to “give them the ball and watch them go".

The Kiwi Ferns World Cup campaign gets underway against France on November 2nd.