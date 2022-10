Two people have been injured, one critically, following an assault in South Auckland early this morning.

Police at the scene of an assault in Favona, South Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Police say they were called to the scene on Fatafehi Place, in Favona, around 2.35am.

One person was critically injured in the incident, while another received moderate injuries, a St John spokesperson told 1News.

The pair were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Inquiries are underway to establish the circumstances behind the incident.