Visitors to Cook Islands asked to cover up

Source: 1News

The Cook Islands Tourism Corporation has asked visitors to the archipelago to be respectful with their choice of clothing (or, not).

Rarotonga, Cook Islands

Rarotonga, Cook Islands (Source: istock.com)

The corporation's latest newsletter said "a number of our community have come forward to raise concerns around some visitors and their choice of attire", Cook Islands News reports.

"Please remind guests to show consideration towards our customs and traditions by dressing appropriately in public places...Nude or topless sunbathing will cause offence."

Chief executive Karla Eggelton told Cook Islands News that "from time to time we have to remind our visitors of expected behaviour when in the Cook Islands".

"We usually always find if you approach the problem in a friendly way, emulating our Kia Orana Values, the response is always positive, and for the visitor it is simply not knowing that their behaviour or action was viewed as offensive and are only too happy to fix it.

"In these cases, it is a request to cover up."

The official @CookIslands Twitter account echoed the request, saying that "in a little paradise, you're family".

"But like any family, there are house rules."

READ MORE: Travellers behaving badly in the Cook Islands prompts police warning

Kiwis have been able to travel to the Cooks quarantine-free since January and vaccine requirements for entry to the islands were removed in September, effectively returning the nation to pre-Covid travel settings.

