Virtual reality helping train midwives of the future

Some of the unique roles of midwives can now be taught to students through virtual reality.

Christchurch company Virtual Medical Coaching has developed simulations in the birthing suite, and is now ready to launch it to universities around the world.

The technology, the result of five years hard work, has been tested with the midwifery course at Ara Institute of Technology in Christchurch.

“Nothing will ever replace a birthing woman, but this a starting point to think about how you’re going to be in that midwifery space,” Melanie Welfare of Ara’s midwifery department said.

James Hayes said the company wanted “students to go into this situation and find that they experience everything they need to do before they go into a hospital or a birthing suite and do the real thing”.

Welfare helped make sure it’s as real as possible and helped refine the software as it developed.

“When I see one of the first year students in it for the first time going ‘oh my goodness, that’s amazing, is this what it’s like’, that spark and energy, that’s when I think it’s a good thing to have been part of.”

Hayes said the commercial version is ready for sale to other universities, with the hopes sales will allow them to build other simulations.