RLWC: Sorensen, Kris to make Kiwis debuts against Jamaica

The Kiwis have handed Test debuts to Scott Sorensen and Sebastian Kris in a new-look line-up for their Rugby League World Cup pool match against Jamaica.

Scott Sorrensen. (Source: Photosport)

Coach Michael Maguire has made seven changes to his starting team for Sunday's Test after the 34-12 win over Lebanon on Monday, including handing a black jersey to two-time NRL premiership winner Sorensen and Raiders outside back Kris.

Sorensen will become the fifth member of the renowned Sorensen family to represent the Kiwis at Test level, coming more than 70 years after his late grandfather Bill Sorensen began his New Zealand career.

Bill's brother Dave, Scott’s great uncle, also represented New Zealand in 1971-1972 before brothers Dane and Kurt Sorensen – Scott’s uncles – left an indelible mark on the rugby league landscape as well.

On Sunday, Kris - who has some experience in a New Zealand jersey after playing the Kiwis' tune-up game against Leeds earlier this month - caps a remarkable story of his own after walking away from the NRL in 2020 only to revive his career the following season.

Maguire has named Sorensen on the bench for Sunday's game in Hull while Kris will start on the wing, forming a new combination with Warriors winger and former Kiwi captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Sebastian Kris scores against Leeds. (Source: Photosport)

The pair take over the edges from Ronaldo Mulitalo and Jordan Rapana.

In other changes to the side, Marata Niukore has been named at left centre replacing Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and another of Penrith’s grand final winners Moses Leota will start in the front row with his clubmate James Fisher-Harris.

Leota was named for the match against Lebanon but was ruled out after picking up a minor groin injury in the team’s final field session. He comes into the side for captain Jesse Bromwich with Fisher-Harris chosen to lead the Kiwis on Saturday.

He'll have plenty of experience to draw from in the halves with a promoted Kieran Foran teaming up with retained playmaker Dylan Brown for the match.

There’s also a swap in the second row which sees Briton Nikora moved from his bench role against Lebanon to start against Jamaica while Isaiah Papali’i is switched to the interchange.

Also out of the side this week is Canberra loose forward Joseph Tapine with Gold Coast’s Isaac Liu recalled for his ninth Test.

Kiwis vs Jamaica, Sunday October 23, 7:30am, Hull

Kiwis: 1. Joseph Manu, 24. Sebastian Kris, 3. Marata Niukore, 4. Peta Hiku, 19. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 6. Dylan Brown, 14. Kieran Foran, 15. Moses Leota, 9. Brandon Smith, 10. James Fisher-Harris (c), 12. Kenny Bromwich, 17. Briton Nikora, 20. Issac Liu

Interchange: 11. Isaiah Papali'i, 16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 22. Jeremy Marshall-King, 23. Scott Sorensen

Reserves: 21. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 8. Jesse Bromwich