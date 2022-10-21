'Even worse' than Boris - UK political expert on Truss' exit

The resignation of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss after just 45 days in office has caused chaos for the Conservative Party.

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. (Source: Associated Press)

UK political commentator Quentin Peel says it shows Truss "didn't have the backing and she had to go".

He told Breakfast the Conservative Party has been out of control since the Brexit referendum which "totally split the party and the country as well".

"Boris Johnson was a bit of a disastrous prime minister and Liz Truss seems to have been even worse."

Peel said there is nothing in the rule book to sort out the problem of having a party in power that has proved itself incapable of deciding on its own leader, as the opposition calls for a general election.

"The Conservatives are not going to vote for a general election because it looks like they would lose it massively – turkeys don't vote for Christmas.

"I'm afraid that the Conservative members of Parliament at the moment are looking rather like those turkeys."

Peel said there was "a loss of trust" in the UK's political process which he said went back as far as the Brexit referendum "which took the decision out of Parliament and gave it to the people".

He said Parliament then seemed "disastrously weakened" ahead of the Conservative Party opting for Boris Johnson as prime minister.

"Then having got rid of him, they rushed into having Liz Truss who won power by appealing to all the most conservative instincts of her party and once again, she split the party.

"So, the question is, can they find any leader to reunite the party, or will they somehow be forced into a general election?"

Peel said a potential comeback from Boris Johnson would be "a step too far" but acknowledged he was an "election winner" and that the alternatives all look "rather dull" and are trailing in the polls.